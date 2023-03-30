Avendus fund picks up stake in Indegene1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Avendus Future Leaders Fund has picked up a stake in IPO-bound Indegene Pvt Ltd in a secondary transaction, which values the healthtech firm at over $1.5 billion, two people in the know said
MUMBAI : Avendus Future Leaders Fund has picked up a stake in IPO-bound Indegene Pvt Ltd in a secondary transaction, which values the healthtech firm at over $1.5 billion, two people in the know said. Carlyle and another investor, whose name could not be ascertained, sold their shares to Avendus.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×