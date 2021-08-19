MUMBAI : Financial services firm Avendus on Thursday said it has achieved the first close of ₹584 crore for its Future Leaders Fund II, which will look to invest in market leaders in sectors such as digital, consumer and financial services.

The fund, a Category-II AIF registered with Sebi, is targeting to raise ₹750 crore with a green shoe option of another ₹500 crore. The fund has a five-year tenor with an option to extend it by another two years.

The fund is focused on investing in privately held, scaled up market leaders/emerging leaders. “As the ecosystem around us is rapidly changing, India is witnessing the emergence of new companies led by dynamic entrepreneurs focused on delivering world class products and services. The Fund seeks to back such companies and entrepreneurs by investing in small minority stakes in their businesses. The Fund aims to invest in companies in the digital, consumption and financial services segments," Avendus said in a statement.

The first series of the fund, Avendus Future Leaders Fund I, was launched in 2019, and has investments in Lenskart Solutions, Delhivery, VerSe Innovation, Bikaji Foods, National Stock Exchange and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The fund has raised capital from domestic family offices and high net-worth individuals.

“Avendus is at the forefront of working with emerging leaders that are creating great businesses in India. The fund is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the strengths of the Avendus ecosystem and to participate in the value creation journey. With unparalleled access to marquee businesses and deep long-standing relationships with entrepreneurs, the fund seeks to invest behind market leaders and emerging leaders in the digital, consumption and financial services segments," said Ritesh Chandra, managing partner, Avendus Future Leaders Fund.

