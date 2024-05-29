Avendus launches ₹3,000-cr late-stage fund to invest in tech, healthcare firms
The firm's third Future Leaders Fund has a green-shoe option to raise up to ₹1,500 crore more
Avendus's new fund, which will focus on large-cap deals, is expected to strike 10-12 investments with an average ticket size of ₹200-300 crore
Bengaluru: Avendus, a financial services firm, has launched a third Future Leaders Fund for which it aims to raise about ₹3,000 crore, including a green-shoe option to raise up to ₹1,500 crore more.