Avenue Supermarts DMART appoints Kalpana Unadkat as chairperson, she replaces Chandrashekhar Bhave

Avenue Supermarts Limited announced on Saturday (March 14 )the appointment of Kalpana Unadkat as the chairperson of the company.

The company, which operates the DMart supermarket chain, said in a statement that Unadkat will replace Chandrashekhar Bhave as the Chairman of the Board on April 1.

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"We hereby inform you that Mr. Chandrashekhar Bhave (DIN: 00059856), Chairman of the Board will complete his second term as an Independent Director on 16th May, 2026," the Avenue Supermarts Limited said in a letter to BSE Limited, Corporate Services Department, on March 14, 2026.

It informed that the Board of Directors held a meeting on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and approved the "appointment of Ms. Kalpana Unadkat (DIN: 02490816), Independent Director as Chairperson of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2026."

"Consequently, Mr. Chandrashekhar Bhave shall cease to be the Chairman from the close of business hours on 31st March, 2026," the company wrote.

Kalpana Unadkat's term as chairman ends on May 16, 2026.

Key event Date Board meeting approval: March 14, 2026 Bhave ceases as Chairman: March 31, 2026 Kalpana Unadkat assumes chairperson role: April 1, 2026 Bhave's Director term ends: May 16, 2026

Who is Kalpana Unadkat? Kalpana Unadkat has 25 years of experience in corporate law, governance, and cross-border M&A transactions, as per the NSE filing. She is a "dual-qualified solicitor" in India and the United Kingdom.

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Unadkat was earlier a Senior Partner at Khaitan & Co and Co-Head (India Practice) at Ashurst, an international law firm based in London, where she advised global corporations on cross border M&A and strategic joint ventures, the NSE filing read.

"On the Board, Unadkat brings deep expertise in corporate governance, regulatory frameworks, and board effectiveness," a brief profile of Unadkat as shared by the company in the NSE filing read.

Unadkat is widely recognised as an authority on corporate

governance and board leadership. She brings a collaborative leadership approach that encourages open dialogue, balanced deliberation, and strong board engagement," the filing stated.

Beyond her professional advisory work, Unadkat also contributed significantly to advancing governance leadership in India.

She regularly engages with boards and senior executives on matters of board effectiveness, leadership, and governance stewardship, drawing on her extensive international experience.

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"Through these engagements, she has mentored and influenced more than 200 directors and senior leaders, contributing to stronger boardroom leadership and governance standards across organisation," the statement added.