Avenue Supermarts posts 6% growth in third quarter net profit

Neville Noronha, CEO and Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts, said: "DMart (Brick and Mortar) business overview Q3 (third quarter) saw our revenues grow by 24.7 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year. FMCG (Fast and staples segment) continued to outperform the general merchandise and apparel segments. Gross margin percentage decline over the corresponding quarter of last year is a reflection of this mix change. Discretionary non-FMCG sales did not do as well as expected in this quarter."

