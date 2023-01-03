Avenue Supermarts Q3 revenue from operations rises by 24.7% to 11,304 cr

Avenue Supermarts Q3 revenue from operations rises by 24.7% to ₹11,304 cr1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- The revenue in quarter ended September 2022 stood at ₹10,385 crore
Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs DMart chain, reported revenue from operations rose by 24.7 per cent to ₹11,304.58 for October-December quarter. The revenue from operations stood at ₹9,065.02 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Sequentially, it rose 6.3 per cent from ₹10,385 crore in the September quarter.
The revenue in quarter ended September 2022 stood at ₹10,385 crore, which is an increase of 36 percent compared to ₹7,650 crore in September 2021 quarter.
As of December 31, the total number of stores stood at 306, compared with 302 a quarter ago.
DMart chain of retail stores operator Avenue Supermarts reported a 62.7 percent rise in standalone post-tax profit of ₹730 crore for the quarter ended September 2022.
It was ₹448.9 crore a year back, it said in a stock regulatory filing. PAT margin stood at 7 per cent in Q2FY23 as compared to 5.8 percent in Q2FY22.
Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said during the September quarter FMCG and staples segment of the business has performed better than the general merchandise and apparel segments.
However, "discretionary items in the non-FMCG segment while recovering have still not come back to pre-pandemic levels. Average basket values continue to be elevated and footfalls continue to be lower than pre-pandemic levels," he said.
The company's scrip was down by 0.38 per cent to ₹4,058.45 at BSE.
