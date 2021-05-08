Avenue Supermarts' Q4 consolidated net profit rises 53% to Rs414 crore

"FY21 has been a challenging year for our business. The year began amid a strict lockdown post the emergence of the coronavirus (covid-19) towards the end of the last financial year. The economy gradually opened post May 2020 and the second half of the year was progressing towards recovery. However, a much stronger second wave of covid-19 infections hit the country towards the end of FY21 and has once again resulted in significant disruption to our business as several cities and towns have announced restrictions. " said Neville Noronha, chief executive officer and managing director, Avenue Supermarts Ltd.