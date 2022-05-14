Avenue Supermarts Q4FY22: Consolidated PAT jumps to 427 cr

On DMart's brick and mortar business, Avenue Supermarts highlighted that two years and older DMart stores grew by 16.7% during FY 2022 as compared to FY 2021. They have 214 stores that are 2 years or older. Its sales from General Merchandise and Apparel moved slightly up at 23.40% as compared to 22.90% in the previous year. However, this may not be representative of post‐Covid steady-state contribution from these Non‐FMCG categories. Avenue Supermarts remain more optimistic about the business in the future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}