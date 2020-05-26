Avenue Supermarts slumps 5% after company reports decline in April sales

"April-June quarter started on a challenging note and expect lower than 15% revenue growth in FY2021 estimates. Comparable EBITDA margin dipped 120 bps YoY in the wake of adverse mix and the challenging environment but are positive on DMart’s long-term growth strategy, lean cost structure, and strong balance sheet. Huge opportunity available in the pie for handful of organized players, and are not worried about DMart’s prospects with the launch of Jiomart," Edelweiss Research said. The brokerage has a hold rating on the stock.