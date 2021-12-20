Average daily domestic air passengers remain flat amid Omicron concerns

NEW DELHI : Average daily domestic air passengers remained flat in the week ended 18 December, as compared to the previous week, amid the emergence of a highly virulent Omicron coronavirus mutant in the country.

The average number of daily flyers rose slightly to 360,000 in the week ending on 18 December, up from 358,000 in the previous week, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

Meanwhile, the average number of daily departures declined to 2,792 during the above-mentioned week, from 2,799 in the previous week, the report said.



The number of flyers per departure rose to 129 during the week from 128 in the previous week.

Domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June, with the easing of lockdown restrictions following a steady decline in fresh covid-19 cases, giving more people the confidence to undertake travel.



However, the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant in different parts of the world threatens to derail this recovery.



As a result, the Indian government had on 1 December rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, five days after making the announcement.

