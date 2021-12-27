Average daily domestic air passengers rose slightly amid Omicron concerns

Domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June, with the easing of lockdown restrictions following a steady decline in fresh covid-19 cases, giving more people the confidence to undertake travel.However, the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant in different parts of the world threatens to derail this recovery.As a result, the Indian government had on 1 December rolled back plans to resume scheduled international flight operations from 15 December, five days after making the announcement.