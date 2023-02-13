Average monthly rent for 2BHK flats rises by 23% from 2019: Report
- Noida’s Sector-150 remained on top with monthly rentals for a standard 1,000 square feet flat at approx. INR 19,000/month, from INR 15,500/month in 2019
NEW DELHI : The average monthly rentals for standard 1,000 square feet area two-bedroom flats have risen by up to 23% between 2019 and 2022 across seven major cities, according to real estate consultant Anarock.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×