NEW DELHI : The average monthly rentals for standard 1,000 square feet area two-bedroom flats have risen by up to 23% between 2019 and 2022 across seven major cities, according to real estate consultant Anarock.

“Noida’s Sector-150 remained on top with monthly rentals for a standard 1,000 square feet flat at approx. INR 19,000/month, from INR 15,500/month in 2019," it said.

Pune’s prominent micro-markets Hinjewadi and Wagholi saw average monthly rentals for a standard 1,000 sq ft home go up by 20% and 21%, respectively, in this period. Bengaluru’s Whitefield recorded approx. 18% average rental growth – from ₹19,000/month in 2019 to ₹22,500/month in 2022.

Prominent localities with high rental demand saw double-digit rental growth between 2019 and 2022, with Hyderabad being a notable exception. Key areas like Gachibowli and HITECH City recorded single-digit growth of 6% and 7%, respectively. Mulund in MMR also saw just 6% growth in residential rentals in this period.

“Rental demand increased substantially in 2022," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

“With more companies calling their employees back to the office, including in the hybrid mode, rental demand is rising across the 7 top cities, after plummeting during the two worst Covid-19 waves. We still recall the death knell being rung for the rental market in 2020."

As things stand now, rental demand will continue to head northward in 2023.

“The surge in rentals is driven by resurging demand on the back of most offices re-establishing normal in-office work," said Puri. “Employees returning from their hometowns or other parts of the city tend to rent homes for at least the short term, often to consider purchases at a later stage. As both property prices and interest rates continue to rise, the overall cost of property acquisition is increasing, leading to an increase in deferred property purchase decisions. Resultantly, they will seek rental homes."

Also, with the new academic session imminent, more parents will look to locate the family close to schools, leading to further hikes in rental demand in the coming months.

As per latest ANAROCK data, the average monthly rentals in the prominent luxury micro-markets of the top 7 cities increased by anywhere between 7% and 18% in 2022 over 2019.

As per the data, in Hyderabad, the average rent in Hitech City rose 7 per cent to ₹24,600 in 2022 from 23,000 per month during 2019. Gachibowli saw a 6 per cent rise to ₹23,400 from ₹22,000 a month.

In Delhi-NCR, the average rent in Sohna Road, Gurugram rose 14 per cent to ₹28,500 from ₹25,000 per month. Dwarka in the national capital witnessed a 13 per cent increase in rent to ₹22,000 from ₹19,500.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the average rent in Chembur rose 13 per cent to ₹51,000 from ₹45,000, while that in Mulund grew 6 per cent to ₹41,000 from ₹38,600 per month.

In Kolkata, the monthly rentals at EM Bypass grew 16 per cent to ₹22,000 from ₹19,000, while those at Rajarhat increased 11 per cent to ₹16,500 from ₹14,800.

As per the Anarock data, the average rental values in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road increased 14 per cent to ₹24,000 from ₹21,000 per month. Whitefield in Bengaluru saw an 18 per cent increase in rentals to ₹22,500 from ₹19,000.

In the Pune residential market, Hinjewadi saw a 20 per cent increase in the average rent to ₹21,000 from ₹17,500, and Wagholi witnessed a 21 per cent increase to ₹17,000 from ₹14,000.

The average rent in Chennai’s Perambur rose 13 per cent to ₹18,000 in 2022 from ₹16,000 per month in 2019. At Pallavaram in Chennai, the rent grew 17 per cent to ₹17,000 from ₹14,500 per month in 2019.