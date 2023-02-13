Average monthly rent for 2BHK flats rises by 23% from 2019: Report

“The surge in rentals is driven by resurging demand on the back of most offices re-establishing normal in-office work," said Puri. “Employees returning from their hometowns or other parts of the city tend to rent homes for at least the short term, often to consider purchases at a later stage. As both property prices and interest rates continue to rise, the overall cost of property acquisition is increasing, leading to an increase in deferred property purchase decisions. Resultantly, they will seek rental homes."