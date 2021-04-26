NEW DELHI : For the fifth week in a row, fewer Indians took to the skies given the fresh surge in covid cases across the country.

Average number of daily fliers stood at 152,000 for the week ended 24 April, less than 193,000 in the week ended 17 April, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

In the seven days to 10 April, average fliers numbered 232,000.

"The number of fliers per departure declined to 84 from 90 in the respective weeks," the report said, adding that rising covid cases remain an overhang on air traffic.

"Average daily fliers dipped 21% WoW (week-on-week) led by 15% drop in departures and 7% drop in number of fliers per departures," it added.

India has seen an unabated rise in fresh covid cases in the last few days, with daily additions touching over one lakh.

Domestic air passenger traffic growth is likely to contract 15-17% in April as the spike in covid-19 infections and fresh restrictions imposed by states are set to delay recovery in travel demand, rating agency Icra said in a recent report.

"Post resumption of airport operations from 25 May 2020, the ramp up in domestic passenger traffic had been steadily reaching 64% of previous year levels in February 2021. Considering a similar trend, domestic traffic was expected to grow at 125% in FY2022 after an estimated de-growth of 61% in FY2021," it added.

While passengers are apprehensive about air travel due to surging number of cases, mandating negative covid-19 test reports for travel and imposing mandatory home quarantine measures are expected to adversely impact passenger traffic in April. Delays in getting covid-19 tests and subsequent delays in results due to massive numbers of fresh cases is further expected to hamper the recovery of the aviation sector.

