Avianca Limits Sales and Warns of Colombia Jet Fuel Shortage

Colombia’s biggest airline, Avianca, said it’s limiting ticket sales to curb fuel use, even as the government insists that supply has normalized after a refinery outage.

The airline said Monday that it’s taking steps to conserve fuel after distributors warned they will limit supply until the start of September. Measures include adjusting itineraries, temporarily suspending the sale of some tickets online, and carrying out some stops to refuel outside of Colombia.

Latam Airlines Group SA said Sunday that it had been warned that fuel supplies in Bogota, one of South America's busiest airports, were at "critical levels", while there was no supply in airports in Bucaramanga, Leticia and Monteria.

At the same time, President Gustavo Petro, the Energy Ministry, the Transport Ministry and state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA all insist that fuel supplies are normal.

Ecopetrol’s refinery in Cartagena on the nation’s Caribbean coast suffered a loss of power more than a week ago, but is now operating normally, Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Roa said at a press conference Monday. In the meantime, to help meet demand the state energy company is importing some aviation fuel. The company will be able to meet 100% of demand itself from Sept. 1, he added.

In an Aug. 25 letter addressed to Transport Minister Maria Constanza Garcia and published by local media, the International Air Transport Association, known as IATA, warned some companies have announced the suspension of supply to some airlines in airports including Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister García told reporters there is enough fuel to meet demand, and any shortfall may be related to logistical problems. The government is reviewing the decisions that aviation companies take, she said, without elaborating.

Petro said in a post on X that there is full availability of jet fuel from Ecopetrol, and that he’ll ask regulators to investigate why it isn’t arriving to some airports.

