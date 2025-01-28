Companies
Aviation growth could slow amid supply issues, better roads: MakeMyTrip's Magow
Summary
India's travel and tourism industry is expected to see a strong, double-digit growth in the coming years, with both domestic and outbound travel continuing to expand, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of online travel agency MakeMyTrip said.
India's travel and tourism industry is expected to see a strong, double-digit growth in the coming years, with both domestic and outbound travel continuing to expand, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of online travel agency MakeMyTrip said.
