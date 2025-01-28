Aviation growth could slow amid supply issues, better roads: MakeMyTrip's Magow

When it comes to room tariffs, there may be little to no relief for travellers during peak events like concerts, events and during holiday seasons, but hotel rates, in general would remain moderate. "This year we have noticed that hotel rates have increased only 3-4% over the same period last year across the board. Barring large events and concerts and increases during peak seasons, when rates tend to be high, I don't see hotel rates as an issue because there is also a growing availability of alternative accommodations which travellers are picking from," he added.