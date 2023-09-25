Aviation leasing watchdog cuts India's rating amid Go First legal tussle with lessors1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The move by the Aviation Working Group (AWG), a UK-based entity that monitors leasing and financing laws, comes as bankrupt budget carrier Go First is locked in a legal tussle with aircraft lessors
UK-based global aviation watchdog Aviation Working Group (AWG) has downgraded India's compliance rating with international leasing laws amid debt-ridden airline Go First's legal tussle with its lessors. The aviation watchdog has put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook, a Reuters report said on Monday.