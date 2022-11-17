Aviation ministry proposes changes in slot allocation guidelines

“Historic precedence is only granted for a series of slots if the airline can demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Coordinators that the series was operated at least 80% of the time during the period allocated in the previous season," the ministry has proposed to change ‘equivalent season’ to ‘previous season’ under Historicity - ‘Use it or Lose it’ Rule. In aviation, the winter season is valid from end of October until March and Summer season is valid from end of March until end of October.

