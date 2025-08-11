Aviation-Themed Charter School Closes Two Years After Bond Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Colorado Skies Academy, an aviation-themed charter school located outside of Denver, has abruptly closed two years after selling unrated municipal bonds.

The school, which trained middle schoolers in aviation aerospace science, struggled to boost enrollment. After selling $12 million of bonds in 2023 to refinance outstanding debt, board members voted on July 25 to close the school.

“The school is in the process of taking all necessary steps to effectuate the closing of the school including, but not limited to, completing appropriate actions to cease any related business operations,” according to a notice to bondholders filed on Aug. 7.

Charter schools have been contending with falling enrollment because of a decline in the birth rate, an uncertain economic backdrop and the depletion of pandemic-era aid. So far this year, two dozen new charter school impairments — which can mean missed debt-service payments or other indicators of financial stress — were added to Municipal Market Analytics’ database of distressed borrowers. That’s more than any other muni sector, according to the data.

Colorado Skies most recently enrolled about 100 students in the school year, according to an August securities filing. The school’s facilities had capacity for 375 students, and the school was seeking to increase enrollment when it sold bonds. It was located right by Wings Over the Rockies’ Exploration of Flight campus in Englewood, which offers aviation-themed events.

When it sold bonds, local school district officials had concerns about Colorado Skies Academy’s “academic, financial, governance, and operational performance,” according to bond documents.

The school’s facilities include a 27,000 square foot building with 15 classrooms, an “exploratorium” for hands-on learning, and “caves” for groups to meet in, bond documents say.

