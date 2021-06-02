Avigna leases its first million sq. ft of warehousing space in Hosur Park

BENGALURU : Avigna Industrial & Logistics Park, part of Chennai-based real estate firm Avigna Group, on Wednesday said it has leased out its first million sq. ft space of industrial warehouse at Hosur Park, in Tamil Nadu,

The company has handed over 58,000 sq. ft to the home appliances maker Whirlpool, marking Avigna’s first venture with a Fortune 500 company. They have handed over 254,000 sq. ft to consumer supply chain firm Stellar Value Chain and 344,000 sq. ft online mattress brand Wakefit, along with a Grade A built-to-suit facility of 269,000 sq. ft for them.

“…It gives me immense pride to announce our first milestone in handing over the facility to the first set of blue-chip brands. This is a great achievement for Avigna Group and a step ahead in our vision to bring a holistic approach to the Indian warehousing space by integrating state-of-the-art technology, logistics and supply chain," said Abhijit Verma, executive director and chief executive officer at Avigna Group.

“The precision with which we were able to deliver during these difficult times, got clients coming back to us providing EOIs (expression of interest) and LOIs (letter of intent) for all requirements, which, in turn, has helped in accelerating the growth plan of Avigna Group," he added.

Avigna Group is looking at pan-India expansion and is currently building three million sq. ft each of warehousing space in Hosur and Hoskote (Karnataka), a million sq. ft each in Chennai and Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and two million sq. ft in Madurai.

The firm is also planning to expand its base at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Farruknagar (Haryana), Jaipur and Kolkata.

