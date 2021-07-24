Avigna to invest 837 cr to develop industrial parks in Tamil Nadu

“Tamil Nadu Government has always been known for their forward thinking and welcoming nature towards the business community, encouraging to build a strong ecosystem. We are pleased to announce this collaboration with the state government and look forward to not only develop industrial parks but also bring economic development to the people of the state by generating employment opportunities," said Abhijit Verma, executive director and CEO of Avigna Group. “Avigna is soon going to start operation of their first-of-kind Food Terminal Market near Chennai which was delayed due to the pandemic. This 10ft million sq. ft project is going to revolutionize the way farmers trade their produce."

