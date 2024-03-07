Hello User
Aviva Plc to buy back shares worth £300 million

Aviva Plc to buy back shares worth £300 million

Livemint

  • Aviva's operating profit increased 9% to £1.467 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2023. Aviva also declared a final dividend of 22.3 pence a share. With this, the total dividends for the year stand at 33.4 pence, up 8% from the previous year.

Aviva’s clients infused a net £8.3 billion into funds in its wealth business, helping to push assets under management in that unit up 15% to £170 billion,

Aviva Plc, the British insurance and asset management company, said it plans to buy back shares worth £300 million after it reported growth in sales and operating profit, Bloomberg reported.

The company’s operating profit increased 9% to £1.467 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2023. Aviva also declared a final dividend of 22.3 pence a share. With this, the total dividends for the year stand at 33.4 pence, up 8% from the previous year.

“We have made significant progress in 2023. Sales are up, costs are down, and operating profit is 9% higher," Aviva’s Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said in the statement.

Also Read: SingTel sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel to GQG Partners for $711 million

Over the past three years, the company has returned more than £9 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, it said. Apart from that, Aviva has been investing as well. Recently, it acquired insurance platform Probitas for £242 million, marking its return to Lloyd’s of London market for the first time in more than two decades, the Bloomberg report added.

Aviva’s clients infused a net £8.3 billion into funds in its wealth business, helping to push assets under management in that unit up 15% to £170 billion, the report said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

