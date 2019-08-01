Aviva said to weigh options for Asia biz

Aviva Plc is considering options for its Asian business including a possible divestment of the unit as its new chief executive officer seeks to overhaul the British insurer, people familiar with the matter said.

The Asian assets could be valued at about $3 billion to $4 billion and a formal process could kick off later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. While Aviva is exploring options with potential advisers, the discussions are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, they said.

Several rival insurers have signalled interest in the business, though some potential bidders would only want to acquire parts of the division, the people said. A representative for Aviva declined to comment.

Aviva’s shares rose 1.3% to 411.30 pence at 1.59pm in London on Thursday after earlier jumping as much as 3.7%, the biggest intra-day gain in more than eight weeks. The company is scheduled to report its half-year financial results on 8 August. CEO Maurice Tulloch, who took over in March, has said he’s going to cut expenses by £300 million a year and cut 1,800 jobs by 2022. It’s an attempt to re-inject growth in the company and lower debt.