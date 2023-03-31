Avyan Holdings signs JV with All About Outdoor to launch new OOH business1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
The company uses geospatial data and road traffic data to help discover various out-of-home locations where the target audience coverage is the highest and enables selection of the site from all options based on the visibility index.
New Delhi: Singapore-based Avyan Holdings has announced a joint venture with All About Outdoor Group. Together, the two have created PROOH Technologies, an OOH media ad-network.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×