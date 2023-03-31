New Delhi: Singapore-based Avyan Holdings has announced a joint venture with All About Outdoor Group. Together, the two have created PROOH Technologies, an OOH media ad-network.

Ankur Rastogi, founder and CEO of All About Outdoor Group, said there was need in the market, especially post-covid, where brands were monitoring the rise in footfall on roads and at various other touchpoints such as offices, malls, etc., for seeking adjustments in pre-established media pricing to lower the audience count and came up with this firm as a proposition for brands who were all seeking more accountability in their OOH buys.

The company uses geospatial data and road traffic data to help discover various out-of-home locations where the target audience coverage is the highest and enables selection of the site from all options based on the visibility index.

It said it enables payments towards buying billboards on the basis of ‘target audience impressions delivered’ and not on traditional “fixed rental" models.

Ankur Rastogi said, “We enable an unobstructed view on what’s working and what isn’t. One of our key strategic goals is to motivate brands to invest in ‘audience buy’ instead of ‘billboard buy’ based on dependable data, analytics, and other predictive parameters to make the right decisions and control ad-wastage. We want to enhance active and consistent adoption of OOH in media campaigns round the year and not restrict OOH just for product launches."

“While the OOH industry has seen a lot of innovations in formats and creativity, this is the disruption that brings the much-needed innovation in return on investment for outdoor. We see our data led model as fully scalable and hope to export this in ASEAN as a service. We needed a passionate and maverick partner with an obsession and proven capabilities and are delighted to have found one in Ankur and AAO Group," said Vishnu Mohan, founder and chairman of Avyan Holdings.

The company’s operations will be run by Anuj Bhandari, CEO of All About Outdoor.