Await direction from the Supreme Court on Fortis plea: IHH

Await direction from the Supreme Court on Fortis plea: IHH1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 10:10 PM IST
The group had acquired a 31 per cent controlling stake in Fortis in 2018, which triggered a mandatory open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of Fortis shares from the market
New Delhi: Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare on Monday reiterated its intent to continue on its growth plans for Fortis Healthcare, and said growing in India remains a priority for the company.
The group had acquired a 31 per cent controlling stake in Fortis in 2018, which triggered a mandatory open offer to acquire another 26 per cent of Fortis shares from the market.
Why Clubhouse is being hailed as the next big thing2 min read . 11:04 PM IST
Vijay Mallya allowed some access to UK court-held funds to meet legal, living expenses2 min read . 10:16 PM IST
Godrej Consumer’s third quarter net profit jumps 13% to ₹502 crore2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
SoftBank’s vision is clearest when markets are rising1 min read . 09:19 PM IST
The open offer has not proceeded due to ongoing legal proceedings with respect to the transaction pending before the Supreme Court where the next hearing is scheduled for February 10, 2021, IHH Healthcare said in a statement.
"Growing in India remains a priority for IHH as it is one of our four home markets, together with Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey," IHH Healthcare MD and CEO Kelvin Loh said.
He added that the company respects and has full faith in the judicial process in India and looks forward to a favourable outcome so the firm can proceed with the open offer. "This will allow IHH to further invest into Fortis to provide even more support to the Indian healthcare sector, especially in critical times like now with COVID-19."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.