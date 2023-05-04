Awaiting NCLT order on Go Airlines, lenders defer consortium meeting

Bankers are in a spot because a company that has been repaying on time will not come under a moratorium once admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). According to a 19 January report by Acuite Ratings and Research Ltd, lenders to Go Airlines include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank. However, Axis Bank has clarified in a regulatory filing that it has no exposure to the airline.