Bengaluru: Flexible workspace provider Awfis Space Solutions Pvt Ltd has launched its e-commerce platform to offer work-from-home (WFH) focused products as remote working continues to be the norm in the wake of the second wave of covid-19.

The e-commerce platform is in line with Awfis being an integrated workspace solutions provider, the company said on Tuesday. It will offer a range of desks and ergonomic chairs from affordable to premium price range.

WFH furniture has seen steady demand since last year across different e-commerce platforms. In line with this, Awfis said it has launched a direct-to-customer opportunity for easier accessibility by the consumers, primarily professionals between 25 and 55 years of age, who are currently working from home.

“We are excited to launch shop.awfis.com in line with Awfis' vision to be a leading integrated workspace solutions provider. Through this offering, we aspire to continue to cater to the evolving workspace demands of discerning clients, across the spectrum," said Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis. "Most of us today are facing the new reality of hybrid work models and working remotely is now here to stay. Awfis Shop is the first of its kind offering by a co-working player, which combines functionality with convenience to offer both individuals and enterprises with best-in-class products while working remotely."

Last year, Awfis had launched Awfis@Home that provides the flexibility to efficiently work from home while replicating the setting of a productive office work environment. Till date, Awfis has sold over 2000 units of work-from-home setup and the success of the offline model has led to the launch of the new e-commerce portal, which is an extension of the Awfis@Home offering.

The online Awfis shop would cater to both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) customers and will supply across all the key metro cities, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

In the coming months, Awfis Shop plans to add more products to the platform.





