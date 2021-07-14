BENGALURU : Co-working startup Awfis on Wednesday said it has opened two newflex workspaces in Kolkata, in line with its aim to double its footprint from 2.5 million sq. ft to over 5 million sq. ft in 2021.

The two centres are located at 50 Chowringhee Road (78,000 sq. ft) and Ecocentre Business Tower, Bidhannagar (15,000 sq. ft).

Awfis currently has five other co-working centres in Kolkata. With the two new centres, Awfis stands at a total of seven centres and 3,000 seats.

The launch of the new centres is a testament of the upbeat demand that Awfis is witnessing in Kolkata and the growing adoption of flexi workspaces by the companies in the city, the startup said.

Organizations globally are shifting from traditional real estate models and partnering with co-working operators to set up ‘hub and spoke’ model.

“We are extremely elated to be foraying further in Kolkata, which has emerged as a key industrial hub with enormous potential over the years. With this new launch in the market, Awfis has re-emphasized its leadership position as the largest network of co-working spaces spread across 12 cities in India," said Amit Ramani, chief executive officer and founder, Awfis.

“As we emerge into the new normal in a post-pandemic world, Awfis is witnessing increasing demand from even the most traditional companies with centralized models. This demand has largely been fueled by the shift in preference towards the distributed workspace concept and the adoption of hybrid model of working, alongside Awfis’ unparalleled offerings and services," Ramani added.

Awfis currently has 75 operational co-working centres with 40,000 seating capacity. It has presence in 12 cities in India across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ahmedabad, Indore and Chandigarh.

In the next 3 years, Awfis said it aims to create an ecosystem with over 200,000 seats in 15 cities. These centres will cater to large corporates, SMEs as well as startups, continuing to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise across the nation.

