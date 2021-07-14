Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Awfis opens two co-working centres in Kolkata

Awfis opens two co-working centres in Kolkata

Premium
Awfis currently has five other co-working centres in Kolkata. With the two new centres, Awfis stands at a total of seven centres and 3,000 seats.
2 min read . 12:19 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Ajith Kumar

  • The centres are located at 50 Chowringhee Road and Ecocentre Business Tower, Bidhannagar

BENGALURU : Co-working startup Awfis on Wednesday said it has opened two newflex workspaces in Kolkata, in line with its aim to double its footprint from 2.5 million sq. ft to over 5 million sq. ft in 2021.

Co-working startup Awfis on Wednesday said it has opened two newflex workspaces in Kolkata, in line with its aim to double its footprint from 2.5 million sq. ft to over 5 million sq. ft in 2021.

The two centres are located at 50 Chowringhee Road (78,000 sq. ft) and Ecocentre Business Tower, Bidhannagar (15,000 sq. ft).

The two centres are located at 50 Chowringhee Road (78,000 sq. ft) and Ecocentre Business Tower, Bidhannagar (15,000 sq. ft).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Awfis currently has five other co-working centres in Kolkata. With the two new centres, Awfis stands at a total of seven centres and 3,000 seats.

The launch of the new centres is a testament of the upbeat demand that Awfis is witnessing in Kolkata and the growing adoption of flexi workspaces by the companies in the city, the startup said.

Organizations globally are shifting from traditional real estate models and partnering with co-working operators to set up ‘hub and spoke’ model.

“We are extremely elated to be foraying further in Kolkata, which has emerged as a key industrial hub with enormous potential over the years. With this new launch in the market, Awfis has re-emphasized its leadership position as the largest network of co-working spaces spread across 12 cities in India," said Amit Ramani, chief executive officer and founder, Awfis.

“As we emerge into the new normal in a post-pandemic world, Awfis is witnessing increasing demand from even the most traditional companies with centralized models. This demand has largely been fueled by the shift in preference towards the distributed workspace concept and the adoption of hybrid model of working, alongside Awfis’ unparalleled offerings and services," Ramani added.

Awfis currently has 75 operational co-working centres with 40,000 seating capacity. It has presence in 12 cities in India across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ahmedabad, Indore and Chandigarh.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why India should be wary of hosting the Olympics

Premium

FDs are so old-world, but don't write them off, yet

Premium

Covid yet to abate in Kerala, N-E states despite high vax rate

Premium

You can now buy govt bonds via RBI. But should you?

In the next 3 years, Awfis said it aims to create an ecosystem with over 200,000 seats in 15 cities. These centres will cater to large corporates, SMEs as well as startups, continuing to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise across the nation.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!