BENGALURU: Amazon Web Services (AWS) said Amazon WorkSpaces, its fully managed desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) solution, is now available in the Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region.

AWS launched the Mumbai cloud region in 2016 as part of the company’s strategy to expand its cloud offerings in India.

With WorkSpaces, customers can provision virtual, cloud-based Windows and Linux desktops for their users, providing them with access to documents, applications, and resources from anywhere, anytime, and any supported device. Customers can pay on a monthly or hourly basis, just for the Amazon WorkSpaces they launch.

“The expansion comes as we approach the one-year anniversary of global travel restrictions, lockdowns, and work from home (WFH) due to the covid-19 pandemic. We have spent the past year helping customers across the globe rapidly shift to WFH," AWS said in a statement.

Customers in the Mumbai region can also take advantage of WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP), the new cloud-native streaming protocol that enables a consistent user experience even on unreliable networks, AWS said.

Amazon WorkSpaces makes it easy to enable temporary, seasonal, or full-time employees with all the resources they need to be successful in a secure desktop experience.

For instance, Wipro Ltd has developed a custom IT-as-a-service offering called Wipro virtuadesk leveraging Amazon WorkSpaces for one of its contact centre customers to enhance work from home productivity. The solution enabled the customer to implement a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy for its users and improved performance 10x while reducing the overall total cost of operations.

