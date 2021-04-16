AWS launches Amazon Digital Suite to help SMBs in India go digital

BENGALURU : Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, on Friday launched Amazon Digital Suite, a set of software solutions aimed at enabling India’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) to digitize their operations and bring their businesses online.

Running on AWS, the suite provides a broad selection of business software focused on SMBs from seven AWS Partner Network (APN) technology partners in areas such as accounting, customer support, and human resources. The offering is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.in. The launch of the Amazon Digital Suite builds on Amazon’s commitment to digitize 10 million Indian SMBs by 2025, announced in January 2020.

The Amazon Digital Suite comprises various solutions, such as payment and credit solutions from Razorpay; customer support and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions from Freshworks; human resources and payroll management solutions from greytHR; tax compliance and invoicing solutions from ClearTax; and accounting and productivity solutions from Zoho.

“Exclusive benefits to customers purchasing any Amazon Digital Suite product from Amazon.in include no long-term lock-in or usage commitments, and dedicated priority support to make the technology adoption experience easy and seamless," AWS said in a statement.

The launch comes at a time when SMBs' spend on public cloud services is expected to contribute more than 29% of the $7.9-billion public cloud services market in India in 2024, according to IDC.

“Transforming their business and becoming agile and resilient are among the top priorities for SMBs in India. But SMBs are often challenged by factors such as budget limitations, lack of skills, and the inability to leverage data and insights for faster innovation. SMBs in India are planning to increase their investments in cloud, driven by the need for faster speed to market, application performance and access to data," said Rishu Sharma, principal analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

“The Amazon Digital Suite brings the best of what AWS and Amazon offer as an affordable, simple-to-use, and value-driven package," said Puneet Chandok, president–commercial sales, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia. “We want to ensure the power of the cloud is within the reach of SMBs, and we have built a solution that is simple to understand and deploy, and accessible to new customers."

