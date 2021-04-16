AWS launches Amazon Digital Suite to help SMBs in India go digital

“Transforming their business and becoming agile and resilient are among the top priorities for SMBs in India. But SMBs are often challenged by factors such as budget limitations, lack of skills, and the inability to leverage data and insights for faster innovation. SMBs in India are planning to increase their investments in cloud, driven by the need for faster speed to market, application performance and access to data," said Rishu Sharma, principal analyst, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}