AWS plans $4.4 bn investment in India through new Hyderabad region service

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of its second infrastructure region in India, namely the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. This second infra region offers customers more options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in India, and serve end users with even lower latency. AWS has estimated the Hyderabad region to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually through a planned investment of more than $4.4 billion (approximately ₹36,300 crore) in India by 2030.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}