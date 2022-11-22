AWS plans $4.4 bn investment in India through new Hyderabad region service

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced the launch of its second infrastructure region in India, namely the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region. This second infra region offers customers more options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in India, and serve end users with even lower latency. AWS has estimated the Hyderabad region to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually through a planned investment of more than $4.4 billion (approximately ₹36,300 crore) in India by 2030.
From November 22 onward, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations will have greater choices for running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in India. Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Further, the company is planning to invest an estimated $4.4 billion in India by 2030 through the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, which includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses. Also, the infusion is expected to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses during this time.
As per the statement, these jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in India, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country’s broader economy.
Also, the construction and operation of the company's Hyderabad region are also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (around ₹63,600 crore) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030.
In its statement, Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS said, "the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have the additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency."
Kalyanaraman added, "we are proud to invest in the future of the Indian technology community and workforce, and we are committed to helping organizations across industries increase agility and drive innovation."
Further, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, union minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology and for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $1 trillion digital economy vision, the ‘India cloud’ is set for big expansion and innovation. Data centers are an important element of the digital ecosystem. AWS’s investment in expanding its data centers in India is a welcome development that would help catalyze India’s digital economy.
The minister also added that the Centre's upcoming National Cloud and Data Center Policy envisions a significant increase in India’s cloud computing capacity from the current 565 MW to over 2565 MW in the near future. Chandrashekhar added, "We look forward to greener and more sustainable data centers to power India’s expanding economy."
K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology (IT), Industries and Commerce, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development of Telangana, welcomed AWS’s commitment to invest approximately ₹36,300 crore in the AWS Region in Hyderabad, which strengthens the state's position as a progressive data center hub in India.
On the launch, Rao said, "We recognize the power of cloud computing, which is why we have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations in India."
Moreover, with the launch of the Hyderabad region, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations.
Notably, AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region consists of three Availability Zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which opened in June 2016.
