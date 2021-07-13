AWS rolls out program to aid public sector startups

Bengaluru: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, on Tuesday launched the AWS Public Sector Startup Ramp in India, a new program to help early-stage technology startups focussed on the public sector build solutions on AWS. India is the first among all countries to roll out this program.

AWS Startup Ramp is an acceleration program for startups that are building innovative solutions for public sector customers worldwide, including but not limited to customers in national and local government, space and defense, and healthcare, the company said.

Startups in their early-stages of growth can apply to join the AWS Startup Ramp in one of two tiers: pre-revenue startups can apply to the Innovator tier, and post-revenue startups (with up to ₹100 crore in revenue) can apply to the Member tier. Startups meeting all qualifying application criteria will be reviewed and evaluated for participation based on their potential contributions to public sector customers.

“We are excited to launch the AWS Startup Ramp in India where there is incredible opportunity for startups to solve public sector challenges through their innovative solutions. This global initiative is a critical way for us to support startups who are using technology to change the world," said Sandy Carter, vice president of public sector partners and programs at AWS.

AWS Startup Ramp is modeled after AWS EdStart, which works with education technology (Edtech) focused startups, and AWS GovTechStart, its US-based program that supports commercial technology companies serving state and local governments. Each program offers eligible companies support including access to AWS Promotional Credit, technical training and support, a community of experts, and more.

“Our experience in India has shown that public sector organizations are increasingly keen to experiment with new ideas and technologies to advance their missions at speed and scale…We are doubling down on our focus to serve the public sector, and empower startups with the new AWS Startup Ramp program," said Rahul Sharma, president, Public Sector, AWS India and South Asia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.