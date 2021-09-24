Axe deodorant enters gaming integration in India with World Cricket Championship

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited’s male grooming brand Axe deodorant has entered into an in-game partnership with World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC 3) for India. The gaming integration will be implemented by GroupM ESP (Entertainment & Sports Partnerships), a specialist business unit of media agency GroupM.

The brand integration has come during a busy cricket calendar for India. While the Indian Premier League has resumed its remaining matches after being suspended in April owing to the pandemic, it will be followed by ICC World T20.

Axe deodorant has been associated with gaming globally and this is the brand’s first-ever in-game partnership in the country.

On its partnership with gaming, HUL’s general manager, deodorants, Shailendra Singh said: “The first love for most young guys in India is cricket. The integration of Axe with WCC 3 brings together this first love with another major passion point -- gaming. It is a great platform to bring alive Axe’s Dual action proposition with which it re-launched earlier this year."

The World Cricket Championship series has been created by Chennai based Next Wave Multimedia Pvt. Ltd which is a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd. Next Wave develops quality casual and multi-player games in the sports genre.

WCC 3 is the latest edition in the World Cricket Championship (WCC) franchise which has over 160 million downloads. The game has been infused with simulation of actual cricket, updated gameplay features like new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, women’s cricket, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments and international leagues.

Next Wave Multimedia, CEO and co-founder, P.R. Rajendran said that the company was thrilled to have Axe Deodorant choose WCC 3 for its first gaming integration in the country. “Given the cricket season is upon us, I think this will provide fans with more excitement while they play the game. WCC always looks forward to providing its community with the best experience and we’re sure Axe Deodorant will only enhance it," he said.

According to GroupM’s South Asia, Head -- sports, esports and entertainment, Vinit Karnik, in-game integration makes brand communication very focused, along with targeting the right consumers. “With the new-found sense of consumer value in gaming, users will increasingly engage with content that delivers true value."

The game also offers multiple vernacular commentaries apart from English by professional commentators. It offers Telugu commentary by former Indian cricketer and current IPL commentator, Venkatapathy Raju. English bowler, columnist and BBC cricket commentator Isa Guha and Matthew Hayden comprise the English Commentary roster, while the ingame Hindi and Tamil versions are presented by Aakash Chopra and Abhinav Mukund respectively.

