Axe deodorant enters gaming integration in India with World Cricket Championship

Next Wave Multimedia, CEO and co-founder, P.R. Rajendran said that the company was thrilled to have Axe Deodorant choose WCC 3 for its first gaming integration in the country. “Given the cricket season is upon us, I think this will provide fans with more excitement while they play the game. WCC always looks forward to providing its community with the best experience and we’re sure Axe Deodorant will only enhance it," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}