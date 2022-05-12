Axis Bank and SpiceJet launch co-branded credit card

Axis Bank and SpiceJet launch co-branded credit card2 min read . 01:27 PM IST
- Through this collaboration, Axis Bank and SpiceJet hope to capitalize on the resurgent demand for travel following two years of stagnation caused by the pandemic.
SpiceJet and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card in two variants – SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black.
Through this collaboration, the two brands hope to capitalize on the resurgent demand for travel following two years of stagnation caused by the pandemic. Further, with the shared goal of expanding their reach to Tier 2 & 3 cities and other synergies, the brands are committed to serving a much larger populace.
The card will facilitate a superlative travel experience for flyers through SpiceClub, the first frequent flyer program by a low-cost carrier in India, said the airline.
The products are designed to enable customers to use the rewards earned on their daily spends for booking flights and add-ons, thus encouraging both travel and digital payments embedded with SpiceClub.
Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director & CEO, Axis Bank said, “As we strive to give our customers a hassle-free payments experience across all touchpoints, this partnership becomes key, especially as we witness travel opening up again and becoming a leading category. The two teams will work together to bring in the synergies, with best of offers and services, thereby truly making a difference to the customers and their travel experience."
Customers can earn benefits up to 7% on the Voyage Black credit card which is a top-tier offering in the travel credit card segment. In addition, the redemption of earned points does not have any limitations on blackout dates, festival demand, and are on first-come basis. Cardholders would get exclusive SpiceClub membership with direct entry in either silver or gold tiers, and special benefits like complimentary or discounted travel add-ons, priority check-in, SpiceMax upgrade, preferred seat selection, complimentary meal etc, said the firm.
Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said, “This card will make every customer journey an even more rewarding one. Our association with Axis Bank – founded on the shared vision to offer unparalleled customer experience – is yet another innovative step towards creating a world-class travel experience."