New Delhi: Private sector Axis Bank on Saturday said three promoters United India Insurance Company, National Insurance Company and New India Assurance Company will be reclassified as public category shareholders post requisite regulatory approvals.

Three promoter entities United India Insurance, National Insurance and New India Assurance have made a request to reclassify them to "public" category from "promoter" category, in terms of Sebi regulations, said the lender.

The board at its meetings held this year on February 27, March 26, and April 28 has considered and approved the said requests, subject to the approval of the stock exchanges, statutory/regulatory authorities and the shareholders of the bank, it said.

"The reclassification will be effective post receipt of the aforesaid approvals," Axis Bank said.

"The reclassification will be effective post receipt of the aforesaid approvals," Axis Bank said.

The three entities held 0.03 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 0.69 per cent stake, respectively in Axis Bank as on March 31, 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.