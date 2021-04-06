Axis Bank becomes co-promoter of Max Life Insurance, to own 12.9% stake

The lender said that Axis Bank and its two subsidiaries—Axis Capital Limited and Axis Securities Limited – will collectively own 12.99% stake in Max Life after the consummation of the deal. "The Axis Entities have a right to acquire an additional stake of up to 7% in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals," the bank said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}