Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel to issue co-branded credit card
Mumbai: Bharti Airtel on Monday signed a strategic partnership with Axis Bank to launch a co-branded credit card that will offer a host of benefits for the telecom company's 340 million customers.
The Airtel-Axis Bank credit card will offer benefits such as cashback, special discounts, digital vouchers and complimentary services to the teleco’s customers.
Airtel-Axis Bank credit card users will get rewards on their card spends such as 25% cashback on Airtel mobile/DTH recharges, Airtel Black and Airtel Xstream Fiber payments, 10% cashback on electricity/gas/water bill payments via Airtel Thanks app, 10% cashback on spends with preferred merchants - BigBasket, Swiggy, Zomato, 1% cashback on all other spends and Amazon e-Voucher of ₹500 on card activation within 30 days of issuance.
To accelerate adoption of digital payments over the coming months, Axis Bank and Airtel are also looking to bring to market a range of innovative financial offerings and digital services. Besides the co-branded credit card, the offerings will include pre-approved instant loans, Buy Now Pay Later offerings and many more.
“Through this win-win telco-bank partnership, Airtel customers will get access to Axis Bank’s world-class financial services portfolio and exclusive benefits, while Axis Bank will benefit from Airtel’s strong digital capabilities and deep distribution reach," said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel.
“We will leverage Airtel’s widespread reach and services ranging from mobility and DTH to utility bill payments offering our customers the opportunity to maximize value, while also aiding the digital economy exponentially," said Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank
