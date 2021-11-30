Private lender Axis Bank has received approval from both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Nation Stock Exchange (NSE) to reclassify four insurers from promoter category to public shareholders.

"We wish to inform you that BSE and NSE vide their respective letters dated November 30, 2021 have granted their approval for the reclassification of aforementioned promoters to “Public" category from “Promoter" category," Axis Bank said in a filing.

The four insurers are United India Insurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd, the New India Assurance Company Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India.

On Tuesday, Axis Bank shares closed flat at ₹651.90 on NSE.

Currently, United India Insurance Company holds 0.03% stake in Axis Bank, while National Insurance Company has shareholding of 0.02%, as per the shareholding data of the Bank available with the exchanges as of September quarter.

Both New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India 0.69% and 0.99% in the Bank.

