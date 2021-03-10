Axis Bank launches contactless payment wearable devices starting at Rs750

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: In a first, Axis Bank has launched a range of wearable contactless payment devices under the brand Wear ‘N’ Pay. These devices come in different forms of wearables like band, key chain and watch loop and are available starting at Rs750.

A customer needs to wave the wearable at a point of sale (PoS) machine for transactions up to Rs5,000. Beyond this, a PIN is required to complete the transaction.

The bank has partnered with Thales and Tappy Technologies to design and create these products, which are exclusively available on the Mastercard platform.

“Contactless payments are the future of the payments industry in India. To tap into this market, our Wear ‘N’ Pay programme brings in convenience in contactless payments at a budget-friendly price point, offering a safe and secure mode of payments on the go," said Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and head-cards and payments, Axis Bank.

The programme also provides a host of features for its customers, which include 10% cashback, offers across dining partners, as well as a fraud liability cover up to 100% of the purchase limit.

Wear N Pay devices can be purchased via phone banking or at any Axis Bank branch.