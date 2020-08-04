Axis Bank launches 10,000-cr share sale, sets 442 as floor price for QIP

Axis Bank launches ₹10,000-cr share sale, sets ₹442 as floor price for QIP1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
The bank is apparently targeting a base deal size of ₹8,000 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bank is apparently targeting a base deal size of ₹8,000 crore
Mumbai: Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd on Tuesday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore.
Mumbai: Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd on Tuesday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise as much as ₹10,000 crore.
The bank, in a stock exchange filing, said that its board had approved the launch of the share sale and had fixed a floor price of ₹442.19 per share for the QIP offering.
The bank, in a stock exchange filing, said that its board had approved the launch of the share sale and had fixed a floor price of ₹442.19 per share for the QIP offering.
On Tuesday, Axis Bank shares closed at ₹428.9 per share, up 2.77%, on the BSE.
According to terms of the deal seen by Mint, the bank is targeting a base deal size of ₹8,000 crore, with an option to up size the deal by ₹2,000 crore.
The bank’s inhouse investment banking unit Axis Capital and other investment banks such as UBS and BNP Paribas are advising the share sale.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated