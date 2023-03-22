Axis Bank looks to boost capabilities with big hires

Axis Bank looks to boost capabilities with big hires2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:02 AM IST
The private sector lender has already roped in some big names, including Ashish Gupta, head of equity research from Credit Suisse India, to be the chief investment officer of Axis Bank Asset Management Co.
MUMBAI : Axis Bank is hiring more people in its “frontline" leadership team as it integrates Citibank’s consumer banking business and rebuilds its asset management leadership team in a major reorganization.
