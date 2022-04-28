In its regulatory filing, Axis Bank said, "authorized the Bank to borrow/ raise funds in Indian / Foreign Currency by the issue of debt Instruments including but not limited long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 Bond, infrastructure bonds and Tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under RBI guidelines from time to time up to an amount of ₹35,000 crores in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the members of the Bank."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}