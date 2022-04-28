This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Axis Bank has received the board of directors approval for increasing the limit of the bank to ₹2.5 lakh crore for borrowings, while they also okayed fundraising of up to ₹35,000 crore through debt instruments.
The board approved an increase in the limit of the Bank up to an amount of ₹2,50,000 crore for borrowings, "apart from deposits of money accepted from the public in the ordinary course of its business, temporary loans repayable on demand or within six months from the date of the loan, if any, obtained from the Bank's bankers."
Debt instruments:
Further, the board also authorized the bank to borrow/raise funds in Indian / Foreign Currency by the issue of debt instruments as permitted under RBI guidelines, up to an amount of ₹35,000 crore.
In its regulatory filing, Axis Bank said, "authorized the Bank to borrow/ raise funds in Indian / Foreign Currency by the issue of debt Instruments including but not limited long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 Bond, infrastructure bonds and Tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under RBI guidelines from time to time up to an amount of ₹35,000 crores in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the members of the Bank."
The board on Thursday announced the financial performance of the bank for the quarter and year ending March 2022.
In Q4FY22, Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹4,118 crore up by 54% yoy and 14% qoq. Net interest income (NII) stood at ₹8,819 crore increasing by 17% yoy and 2% qoq. Net interest margin was at 3.49% in the latest quarter.