Axis Bank partners EazyDiner to launch premium dining experience programme

The program will offer benefits such as the option to choose from over 10,000 premium restaurants across India and Dubai, instant confirmation on table reservations, and offers on dining reservations made through the EazyDiner app
Axis Bank and EazyDiner, a table reservation, food discovery and restaurant payment platform, have launched Dining Delights, a dining experience programme for the bank’s customers.
The program will offer benefits such as the option to choose from over 10,000 premium restaurants across India and Dubai, instant confirmation on table reservations, and offers on dining reservations made through the EazyDiner app, according to a press release.
Sanjeev Moghe, president & head- cards & payments, Axis Bank said “we have observed that customers prefer to explore new restaurants, enjoy new cuisines and enhance their overall dining experience. There has been an uptick in the last 6-8 months, as customers’ preferences have changed back to dining out at their favourite restaurants. Through this distinctive partnership with EazyDiner, we aim to ensure that our customers get the best dining experience by easily booking premium restaurants, while also availing of exciting discounts and offers.’’
As per EazyDiner real-time data analytics, there has been a surge of about 132% in the number of customers who prefer to discover and dine out at premium restaurants, as compared to pre-Covid times. This significant recovery is led by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru followed by Goa, which is now emerging as a stronger destination since the last two years. Additionally, customers are eating out 3.2 times a month as opposed to 2.1 times a month, pre-Covid, with significant momentum picking up across the country, as per the press release.
Kapil Chopra, founder, EazyDiner said, “it is a matter of pride for us at EazyDiner to be launching Dining Delights with Axis Bank. At EazyDiner, we pay great attention to the entire process of discovering a good restaurant, booking it and then paying on the EazyDiner app seamlessly. With EazyDiner Prime, our customers enjoy a guaranteed 25% off at every premium restaurant. With this partnership, there is an assurance that every time you book and eat out at a restaurant on EazyDiner and pay on the app with your Axis card, you will enjoy exceptional savings."