Axis Bank partners with ITC to offer rural lending products to farmers

Axis Bank partners with ITC to offer rural lending products to farmers2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- Under the tie-up, the bank will leverage ITCMAARS (Meta Market for Advanced Agricultural Rural Services), a full-stack Agri-tech application for reaching out to the farmers and addressing their financial requirements.
The third largest private sector lender in India, Axis Bank on Thursday joined hands with FMCG giant ITC to offer lending products and services to farmers who are a part of ITC's agriculture eco-system. The partnership is expected to enable Axis Bank in reaching out to the unserved and under-served farmers based across rural regions.
