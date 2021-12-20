Axis Bank proposes to raise up to 5,000 crore by issuing bonds

It said, “the Board of Directors of Axis Bank Limited (the “Bank") at its meeting held on April 27, 2021, had authorized the Bank to borrow/raise funds in Indian currency/ foreign currency by issue of debt Instruments including but not limited to long term bonds, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 bonds, infrastructure bonds and Tier II capital bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, from time to time, up to an amount of Rs. 35,000 crores (Rupees Thirty Five Thousand crores only) in domestic and overseas markets, in one or more tranches in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules notified thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 [now Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021] and the Listing Regulations, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Bank at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Bank (“AGM")."