Private lender Axis Bank standalone net profit for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021, rose 94% year-on-year to ₹2,160 crore. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,112 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender's net interest income also rose 11% year-on-year to ₹7,760 crore from ₹6,985 crore in Q1FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY22 stood at 3.46%.

"Axis Bank delivered a strong performance across segments in Q1FY22 despite the impact of second wave of Covid-19 cases in the period," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Axis Bank’s Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 3.85% and 1.20% respectively as against 3.70% and 1.05% as on 31st March 2021.

The bank's other income fees grew 62% to ₹2,668 crore.

The corporate and commercial banking fee grew 42% YOY. The trading profits and miscellaneous income for the quarter stood at ₹499 crore and ₹421 crore respectively.

Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for Q1FY22 stood at ₹3,588 crore, up 39%. Provisions and contingencies specific loan loss provisions for Q1FY22 were ₹3,151 crore compared to ₹3,512 crore in the quarter under review.

The Bank has not utilized Covid provisions during the quarter, Axis Bank stated.

It also said that it holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of ₹12,425 crore at the end of Q1FY22. "It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations," it added.

"These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 2.05% as on 30 th June, 2021. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 118% of GNPA as on 30th June, 2021. Net Credit cost for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 was 1.70% as compared to 2.11% in Q1FY21," it said.

Commenting on developments during the quarter, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank said, “Despite Wave 2 headwinds, we made tremendous progress this quarter on our strategy of building a high quality granular franchise, increasing our relevance in the lives of the customers and the communities we serve and building the best digital bank in the country."

